Giloy: The Rising Star in Global Biomedical Research
Research on 'Giloy' has surged by 376.5% in the past decade, reflecting its rising global significance for its therapeutic properties. With its potential in holistic healthcare, especially post-COVID-19, it garners increased scientific focus. The Ayush Ministry prioritizes research and integration of traditional medicine with global health practices.
- Country:
- India
Data from a leading biomedical database reveals an impressive 376.5% surge in research publications on 'Giloy' or Tinospora cordifolia over the last decade, signaling heightened global interest in the plant's therapeutic potential.
In a notable increase, PubMed recorded 243 studies on the herb in 2014, which soared to 913 by 2024. The Ayush ministry highlights the herb's traditional use in therapeutics and its growing scientific exploration following the COVID-19 pandemic.
With evidence of its immune-modulatory, anti-viral, and adaptogenic properties, Giloy emerges as a focal point for global research and potential clinical applications. The Ministry emphasizes scientific collaboration to integrate Ayurveda into broader healthcare frameworks, showing a commitment to global health advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Health News: From Mpox to Cannabis Research
GenAI in behavioral research: Are AI-generated personas as reliable as human-crafted ones?
Breakthrough in Quantum Transport: RRI Researchers Unlock New Insights Using Ultra-Cold Atoms
SEBI Mandates Transparency: Research Analysts and Advisers to Standardize Terms
On-demand information systems pave the way for smarter research data access