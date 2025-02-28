Left Menu

Giloy: The Rising Star in Global Biomedical Research

Research on 'Giloy' has surged by 376.5% in the past decade, reflecting its rising global significance for its therapeutic properties. With its potential in holistic healthcare, especially post-COVID-19, it garners increased scientific focus. The Ayush Ministry prioritizes research and integration of traditional medicine with global health practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:09 IST
Giloy: The Rising Star in Global Biomedical Research
  • Country:
  • India

Data from a leading biomedical database reveals an impressive 376.5% surge in research publications on 'Giloy' or Tinospora cordifolia over the last decade, signaling heightened global interest in the plant's therapeutic potential.

In a notable increase, PubMed recorded 243 studies on the herb in 2014, which soared to 913 by 2024. The Ayush ministry highlights the herb's traditional use in therapeutics and its growing scientific exploration following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With evidence of its immune-modulatory, anti-viral, and adaptogenic properties, Giloy emerges as a focal point for global research and potential clinical applications. The Ministry emphasizes scientific collaboration to integrate Ayurveda into broader healthcare frameworks, showing a commitment to global health advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025