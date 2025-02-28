Giloy: The Rising Star in Global Biomedical Research

Data from a leading biomedical database reveals an impressive 376.5% surge in research publications on 'Giloy' or Tinospora cordifolia over the last decade, signaling heightened global interest in the plant's therapeutic potential.

In a notable increase, PubMed recorded 243 studies on the herb in 2014, which soared to 913 by 2024. The Ayush ministry highlights the herb's traditional use in therapeutics and its growing scientific exploration following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With evidence of its immune-modulatory, anti-viral, and adaptogenic properties, Giloy emerges as a focal point for global research and potential clinical applications. The Ministry emphasizes scientific collaboration to integrate Ayurveda into broader healthcare frameworks, showing a commitment to global health advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)