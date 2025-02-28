India's Healthcare Revolution: A Model for Global Improvement
India's healthcare system has seen remarkable improvements since 2014, achieving a significant reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates. Union Health Minister J P Nadda credits the National Health Policy 2017, Ayushman Bharat scheme, and community health workers for these successes, pushing tertiary care and countering non-communicable diseases.
India's healthcare landscape has transformed since 2014, as key health indicators, like maternal and infant mortality rates, have declined sharply, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.
Speaking at a health summit in Odisha, Nadda highlighted the doubling rate of decline in the maternal mortality rate compared to global figures, pointing to grassroots healthcare strengthening as a driving force. The reduction in infant and under-five mortality rates further reflects the country's progress.
Nadda attributed this improvement to the National Health Policy 2017 and programs such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which lifted access to cancer treatments. He emphasized empowering local institutions and health workers, as well as addressing non-communicable diseases, to continue advancing India's healthcare system.
