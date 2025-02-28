Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers Free Growth Hormone Treatment for Rare Diseases

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George introduced free growth hormone treatment under the KARE scheme to advance rare disease care. Celebrating World Rare Disease Day, this initiative targets early detection and expert treatment of congenital defects, making costly therapies accessible for affected children.

In an effort to enhance rare disease care, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the introduction of free growth hormone treatment under the state's KARE scheme. The launch coincided with the observance of World Rare Disease Day.

The initiative aims to identify congenital defects early and provide expert treatment to children. According to a government statement, the costly hormone therapy, typically requiring substantial financial investment, is now available at no charge through the KARE program.

On World Rare Disease Day, a dedicated camp at SAT Hospital under the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College saw growth hormone therapy initiated for 20 children, many diagnosed with Turner syndrome or GH deficiency.

