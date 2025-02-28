Kerala Pioneers Free Growth Hormone Treatment for Rare Diseases

In an effort to enhance rare disease care, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the introduction of free growth hormone treatment under the state's KARE scheme. The launch coincided with the observance of World Rare Disease Day.

The initiative aims to identify congenital defects early and provide expert treatment to children. According to a government statement, the costly hormone therapy, typically requiring substantial financial investment, is now available at no charge through the KARE program.

On World Rare Disease Day, a dedicated camp at SAT Hospital under the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College saw growth hormone therapy initiated for 20 children, many diagnosed with Turner syndrome or GH deficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)