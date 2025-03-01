Left Menu

Major Benefits Boost for ASHA Workers in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu has approved several benefits for ASHA workers, including gratuity, increased maternity leave, and a raised retirement age. These initiatives will positively impact over 42,000 health workers who serve as crucial links in the healthcare system of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:03 IST
Major Benefits Boost for ASHA Workers in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at bolstering support for healthcare workers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned new benefits for ASHA workers. These include the payment of gratuity, enhanced maternity leave, and an increased retirement age.

The decision is set to benefit 42,752 Accredited Social Health Activists, essential players in bridging communities with the healthcare system. According to the official press release, each ASHA worker, after serving for 30 years, will now be entitled to a retirement benefit of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced an extension of 180 days of paid maternity leave for the first two deliveries for eligible workers, in addition to raising the superannuation age from 60 to 62, further underscoring the government's commitment to the welfare of its healthcare workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025