Major Benefits Boost for ASHA Workers in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move aimed at bolstering support for healthcare workers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned new benefits for ASHA workers. These include the payment of gratuity, enhanced maternity leave, and an increased retirement age.

The decision is set to benefit 42,752 Accredited Social Health Activists, essential players in bridging communities with the healthcare system. According to the official press release, each ASHA worker, after serving for 30 years, will now be entitled to a retirement benefit of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced an extension of 180 days of paid maternity leave for the first two deliveries for eligible workers, in addition to raising the superannuation age from 60 to 62, further underscoring the government's commitment to the welfare of its healthcare workforce.

