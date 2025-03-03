Transgender Clinic Closure Sparks Funding Debate

A medical clinic in Narayanguda, focused on providing healthcare services to transgender individuals, recently shut down due to funding issues. This closure comes in the wake of executive orders from former U.S. President Donald Trump, which led to a funding freeze on foreign assistance.

Rachana Mudraboina, a transgender health expert affiliated with the Mitr clinic and NGO YRGCare, explained that the facility had been reliant on funding from USAID. The clinic was forced to cease operations approximately a month ago following the cessation of financial support in January.

Established in 2021, the clinic dedicated its services to the transgender community, addressing needs such as HIV care and general health issues. Monthly funding of Rs 2.5 lakh was crucial to its operations. This sudden halt in resources raises broader concerns about the effects of international aid policies under new political directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)