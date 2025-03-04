Health Headlines: Recalls, Respiratory Concerns, and Global Obesity Challenges

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of Wild Coast frozen raw chicken formula for cats after bird flu contamination concerns arose, linked with the euthanasia of two cats in Oregon.

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, has experienced two significant respiratory episodes. The Vatican states that the 88-year-old pontiff is under mechanical ventilation again to ease his breathing difficulties.

In a bid to capture a share of the booming weight-loss market expected to hit $150 billion by 2030, India's Sun Pharma plans to launch a novel anti-obesity and diabetes drug within five years, according to Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

