Health Headlines: Recalls, Respiratory Concerns, and Global Obesity Challenges
Current health news summaries include a recall of Wild Coast's raw cat food due to bird flu risk, respiratory issues faced by Pope Francis, Sun Pharma's obesity drug ambitions, and global health challenges like polio eradication setbacks amidst U.S. funding cuts. Additionally, obesity rates rise globally, posing societal challenges.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of Wild Coast frozen raw chicken formula for cats after bird flu contamination concerns arose, linked with the euthanasia of two cats in Oregon.
Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, has experienced two significant respiratory episodes. The Vatican states that the 88-year-old pontiff is under mechanical ventilation again to ease his breathing difficulties.
In a bid to capture a share of the booming weight-loss market expected to hit $150 billion by 2030, India's Sun Pharma plans to launch a novel anti-obesity and diabetes drug within five years, according to Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
