Anytime Fitness Celebrates 150th Gym Launch in India With Star-Studded Event

In a grand celebration, Anytime Fitness marked the inauguration of its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida (West). The event welcomed fitness enthusiasts, industry leaders, and Bollywood stars, all rallying around the global brand's health-driven mission.

Prominent figures such as Karan Veer Mehra and other Bollywood celebrities attended, offering insights into their personal fitness journeys and endorsing the gym's 'Train Anywhere' feature for versatile access nationwide. The event emphasized Anytime Fitness's commitment to broadening its reach with plans to establish over 200 gyms across India by 2026.

The launch was more than a ceremony; it was a celebration of fitness as a lifestyle. Highlights included Bhangra performances, celebrity interactions, and testimonies of personal fitness transformations. Anytime Fitness continues to champion accessible fitness solutions with its state-of-the-art facilities and 24/7 access.

(With inputs from agencies.)