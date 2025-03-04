Left Menu

Anytime Fitness Celebrates 150th Gym Launch in India With Star-Studded Event

Anytime Fitness, the world's largest gym chain, celebrated its 150th gym opening at Golden I, Greater Noida. The star-studded event featured Bollywood celebrities and highlighted the gym’s accessibility across India. The company aims for 200+ locations nationwide by 2026, promoting nationwide health and wellness.

Updated: 04-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:53 IST
In a grand celebration, Anytime Fitness marked the inauguration of its 150th gym at Golden I, Greater Noida (West). The event welcomed fitness enthusiasts, industry leaders, and Bollywood stars, all rallying around the global brand's health-driven mission.

Prominent figures such as Karan Veer Mehra and other Bollywood celebrities attended, offering insights into their personal fitness journeys and endorsing the gym's 'Train Anywhere' feature for versatile access nationwide. The event emphasized Anytime Fitness's commitment to broadening its reach with plans to establish over 200 gyms across India by 2026.

The launch was more than a ceremony; it was a celebration of fitness as a lifestyle. Highlights included Bhangra performances, celebrity interactions, and testimonies of personal fitness transformations. Anytime Fitness continues to champion accessible fitness solutions with its state-of-the-art facilities and 24/7 access.

