Delhi's Healthcare Woes: Rekha Gupta Exposes AAP's Alleged Mismanagement
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for its handling of the health sector, citing unused equipment and incomplete infrastructure. She accused the administration of financial mismanagement and corruption in hospital operations, including unfulfilled staff positions and inflated equipment purchases, as highlighted by a CAG report.
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, launched a scathing criticism of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's healthcare model on Tuesday, labeling it a 'zero' for alleged mismanagement and corruption during their tenure.
During her visit to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Gupta described the facility as a 'dumping ground' with unused equipment and incomplete infrastructure. She stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of medical supplies remain unutilized, a situation mirrored across many Delhi hospitals.
Gupta further accused the government of constructing hospital buildings without proper planning, leading to costly, incomplete structures. She highlighted a Comptroller and Auditor General report exposing irregularities, such as inflated equipment costs, unpaid staff, and fraudulent activities in Mohalla Clinics.
