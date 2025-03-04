Delhi's Healthcare Woes: Rekha Gupta Exposes AAP's Alleged Mismanagement

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, launched a scathing criticism of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's healthcare model on Tuesday, labeling it a 'zero' for alleged mismanagement and corruption during their tenure.

During her visit to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Gupta described the facility as a 'dumping ground' with unused equipment and incomplete infrastructure. She stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of medical supplies remain unutilized, a situation mirrored across many Delhi hospitals.

Gupta further accused the government of constructing hospital buildings without proper planning, leading to costly, incomplete structures. She highlighted a Comptroller and Auditor General report exposing irregularities, such as inflated equipment costs, unpaid staff, and fraudulent activities in Mohalla Clinics.

(With inputs from agencies.)