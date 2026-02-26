Left Menu

CAG Report Uncovers Flaws in Bihar's PMAY-G Implementation

The CAG report highlights significant irregularities in Bihar's implementation of the PMAY-G scheme. Issues include sanctioning houses to ineligible minors and incorrect geo-tagging of houses. The audit revealed payments made to minors were unjustified and instances of houses geo-tagged far from actual locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:41 IST
CAG Report Uncovers Flaws in Bihar's PMAY-G Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's recent report has identified critical lapses in the execution of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Bihar. The findings, presented in the state Assembly, spotlighted unauthorized house sanctions and geolocation inaccuracies.

Specifically, the audit uncovered cases where houses were sanctioned to minors, bypassing eligibility norms. The government had, in 2017, asserted minors could only receive such benefits under strict conditions, seemingly overlooked in four cases where payments of Rs 2.50 lakh were improperly disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the report denoted alarming discrepancies in geo-tagging, with houses erroneously tagged at locations significantly distant from their actual sites, including instances reaching as far as Delhi and Jharkhand. The PMAY-G, designed to aid rural poor, aims to replace kutcha houses with pucca homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

 United Kingdom
2
India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

 Global
3
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
4
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026