Pope Francis' Resilient Recovery: A Crisis Stabilized

Despite battling double pneumonia, Pope Francis remains stable in the hospital. After suffering acute respiratory episodes on Monday, his condition improved on Tuesday. The pope's prognosis is 'guarded', and he continues to stay resilient and engaged with his treatment, raising questions about potential resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is currently battling double pneumonia, a severe infection in both lungs, while hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff remained stable throughout Tuesday without experiencing further respiratory crises, following two acute episodes of respiratory insufficiency reported on Monday.

Medical updates indicate that although Francis's condition has improved, he remains on high alert for potential complications. The pope ceased using non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the day but expects to resume it overnight, reflecting a 'guarded' prognosis from his doctors, who acknowledge the ongoing risk to his health.

Despite speculation around a possible resignation akin to his predecessor Benedict XVI, sources close to the pope describe him as a 'fighter' without plans to step down. His public absence has fueled discussions, but his commitment to recovery suggests resilience and dedication to his papal duties.

