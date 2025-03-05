Left Menu

China to Enhance Drug Policy Amid Quality Concerns

China plans to refine its centralized drug procurement policy due to quality concerns surrounding off-patent medicines. Officials aim to enhance quality evaluations and oversight, implement better pricing mechanisms, and create a medical insurance catalogue for innovative drugs. A previous probe found the quality concerns unsubstantiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:33 IST
China to Enhance Drug Policy Amid Quality Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing concerns regarding the quality of off-patent medications approved for public hospitals, China is set to refine its centralized drug procurement policy. The move aims to bolster confidence in the drugs supplied to its citizens by enhancing quality evaluations and oversight mechanisms.

China's new strategy will also include improving pricing mechanisms and creating a comprehensive medical insurance catalogue for innovative drugs. These measures are designed to support the development of new medications while ensuring affordability and accessibility for the population.

Earlier this year, the healthcare regulator dismissed widespread quality concerns as unsubstantiated, indicating a commitment to maintaining stringent checks and balances. The refined policy underscores China's dedication to ensuring the efficacy and safety of its healthcare provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025