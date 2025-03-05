China to Enhance Drug Policy Amid Quality Concerns

Amid growing concerns regarding the quality of off-patent medications approved for public hospitals, China is set to refine its centralized drug procurement policy. The move aims to bolster confidence in the drugs supplied to its citizens by enhancing quality evaluations and oversight mechanisms.

China's new strategy will also include improving pricing mechanisms and creating a comprehensive medical insurance catalogue for innovative drugs. These measures are designed to support the development of new medications while ensuring affordability and accessibility for the population.

Earlier this year, the healthcare regulator dismissed widespread quality concerns as unsubstantiated, indicating a commitment to maintaining stringent checks and balances. The refined policy underscores China's dedication to ensuring the efficacy and safety of its healthcare provisions.

