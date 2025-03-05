Decoding Bread: Wholemeal vs. Wholegrain

In the bustling aisles of supermarkets, choosing the right bread becomes a challenge due to the variety on offer. Wholemeal and wholegrain breads are often seen as healthful options, but do consumers truly understand the difference?

Wholemeal bread, as per Australian and New Zealand food standards, contains all parts of the original grain. This gives it a distinct, darker hue compared to white bread. Wholegrain, on the other hand, includes either intact grains or those processed with all grain parts intact, making wholemeal a category within wholegrain.

When selecting bread, wholegrain is recommended for its superior fibre and protein levels, although both types provide health benefits. However, cautious shoppers must beware of misleading labels like "added grains" or "multigrain," which may not equate to wholegrain nutrition.

