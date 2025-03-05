Left Menu

ANVIMO: A New Era in CMV Prevention for Transplant Patients

Zydus Lifesciences has launched ANVIMO, a new medication for preventing Cytomegalovirus infection in transplant patients. ANVIMO offers a safer alternative to traditional treatments, significantly reducing costs by 91% compared to its imported counterpart, enhancing affordability for Indian patients.

Zydus Lifesciences has unveiled ANVIMO, a pioneering drug designed to thwart Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in patients undergoing haematopoietic stem cell and kidney transplants.

Available in 240 mg and 480 mg dosages, ANVIMO aims to address one of the most challenging complications faced by transplant recipients, where traditional treatments fall short due to toxicity and other limitations.

The company has made remarkable strides in making this critical drug accessible and economical, slashing the price by 91%, thereby easing the financial strain on patients. Zydus Lifesciences' latest offering underscores their commitment to advancing healthcare in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

