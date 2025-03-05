Let's Moderate Secures Major Investment to Boost Wellness Revolution

Wellness brand Let's Moderate has successfully raised an investment of Rs 1 crore. Key investors include Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Titan Capital and Snapdeal, alongside Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt Lifestyle.

According to a company statement, Let's Moderate aims to channel these funds into expanding research and development, boosting market reach, and fortifying its brand presence across India.

Co-founder Lalitha Palle expressed anticipation for the new phase, stating, ''With this investment, we're poised to scale our impact and become a cornerstone of India's wellness journey.''

(With inputs from agencies.)