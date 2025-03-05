Left Menu

Let's Moderate Secures Major Investment to Boost Wellness Revolution

Let's Moderate, a wellness brand headquartered in Hyderabad, has secured Rs 1 crore in investment from key industry figures, Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta. The funding will be used to enhance research and development, expand market reach, and reinforce brand presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wellness brand Let's Moderate has successfully raised an investment of Rs 1 crore. Key investors include Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Titan Capital and Snapdeal, alongside Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt Lifestyle.

According to a company statement, Let's Moderate aims to channel these funds into expanding research and development, boosting market reach, and fortifying its brand presence across India.

Co-founder Lalitha Palle expressed anticipation for the new phase, stating, ''With this investment, we're poised to scale our impact and become a cornerstone of India's wellness journey.''

