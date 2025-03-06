Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Advanced Medical Facilities at ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Faridabad

In a significant move toward promoting preventive healthcare and advancing medical infrastructure, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in a seminar on "Health Challenges and Healthy Lifestyle." The event was jointly organized by Arogya Bharti and ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, and witnessed extensive engagement from healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and medical students.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the critical role of preventive and promotive healthcare in fostering a healthier and fitter India. He drew inspiration from ancient Indian medical luminaries such as Charak, Sushruta, and Lord Dhanwantari, underscoring the importance of India's rich healthcare traditions. He advocated for the adoption of meditation, yoga, and fasting as effective preventive health measures and lauded Arogya Bharti’s nationwide wellness initiatives aimed at holistic well-being.

Inauguration of Cutting-Edge Medical Facilities

During his visit, Dr. Mandaviya inaugurated three state-of-the-art medical facilities at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, further strengthening the institution's diagnostic and research capabilities:

Digital Mammography Services: This advanced imaging technology, equipped with a high-resolution digital detector, will enhance early breast cancer detection and evaluation.

This advanced imaging technology, equipped with a high-resolution digital detector, will enhance early breast cancer detection and evaluation. 1000 mA Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy (DRF) System: A high-precision diagnostic system designed for superior-quality X-ray imaging and fluoroscopic-guided medical interventions, significantly benefiting insured workers and their families.

A high-precision diagnostic system designed for superior-quality X-ray imaging and fluoroscopic-guided medical interventions, significantly benefiting insured workers and their families. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Application: This cutting-edge genetic sequencing technology will support oncology research, RNA sequencing, and pathogen identification, contributing to the advancement of precision medicine.

These facilities will greatly enhance diagnostic accuracy and medical research within the ESIC network, ensuring insured workers and their dependents receive world-class healthcare services.

Unveiling of Lord Dhanwantari’s Statue

To honor India's ancient medical heritage, Dr. Mandaviya also unveiled a statue of Lord Dhanwantari, revered as the god of Ayurveda, at ESIC Medical College & Hospital. This symbolic gesture highlights the integration of traditional and modern medical approaches to healthcare.

Broad Participation and Industry Collaboration

The seminar saw active engagement from doctors, paramedics, medical students, industrial workers, and office bearers from industrial associations and Arogya Bharti. Their collective participation reflected a shared commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare measures and advancing holistic well-being in India.

Dr. Mandaviya’s visit and initiatives mark a significant step in reinforcing India's healthcare infrastructure while fostering a culture of wellness and disease prevention.