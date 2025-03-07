Pope Francis remains so stable that Vatican says next update will be provided Saturday

Pope Francis remained in stable condition Thursday with no new respiratory crises or fever and worked from the hospital as he recovered from double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

Given the stability of his condition, doctors said they didn't expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remained guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested and prayed.

