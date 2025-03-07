Simeon Brown Unveils Five Key Priorities to Improve NZ’s Healthcare System

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a bold new direction for New Zealand’s healthcare system, outlining five key priorities aimed at improving patient care and system efficiency. Speaking at the BusinessNZ Health Forum in Auckland, Minister Brown emphasized the Government’s commitment to delivering tangible improvements through a record $16.68 billion investment in health.

“The previous Government’s approach to healthcare was hindered by bureaucratic inefficiencies, and we are committed to reversing that by ensuring New Zealanders receive high-quality, timely care,” Minister Brown stated. “Our focus is on patients first, ensuring the system is delivering real benefits for those it serves.”

Minister Brown detailed the five priorities that will shape the future of Health New Zealand:

Refocusing Health New Zealand on Core Services and Performance Targets – Ensuring that the health system prioritizes essential services and meets clear performance benchmarks. Improving Access to Primary Healthcare – Enhancing the availability of general practitioners to reduce wait times and ensure New Zealanders can see a doctor when they need one. Reducing Emergency Department Wait Times – Setting a target for 95 percent of patients to be admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, alleviating pressure on hospitals. Clearing the Elective Surgery Backlog – Partnering with private healthcare providers to increase the number of planned surgeries and reduce delays for critical treatments. Investing in Health Infrastructure – Strengthening both physical and digital infrastructure to future-proof New Zealand’s healthcare system and support frontline workers.

Minister Brown reiterated that these priorities are built around a fundamental commitment to putting patients first and ensuring frontline healthcare professionals have the support they need.

“Our Government is dedicated to making sure every New Zealander receives timely, high-quality healthcare,” he said. “We will not stop until we have a system that delivers better outcomes for all.”

The Government’s healthcare plan aims to address long-standing challenges and make New Zealand’s health system more efficient, effective, and patient-focused. As reforms take shape, the Ministry of Health will be closely monitoring progress to ensure measurable improvements across all key areas.