Inauguration of Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Memorial Hospital: A Beacon of Hope for the Underprivileged

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Memorial Hospital in Marathahalli, a unit established by the Sri Krishna Sevashrama Trust at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. The facility aims to offer comprehensive free treatment to the underprivileged.

The 150-bed hospital will serve as a modern center equipped with cutting-edge technology, providing services such as CT scans, MRIs, and dialysis. Shah highlighted the role of religious and service-oriented organizations in the success of national health campaigns.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on public health, Shah cited initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana as critical components of health and wellness campaigns. He also acknowledged the Pejawar Mutt's national contributions under Sri Vishweshathirtha's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)