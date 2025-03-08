Left Menu

CDC's Autism and Vaccine Study Sparks Controversy Amid Measles Outbreak

The CDC plans a new study on vaccines and autism despite existing research debunking a link. This initiative arises during a significant U.S. measles outbreak amid declining vaccination. Controversially, Robert Kennedy Jr's role is unclear, while Trump's CDC director nominee and experts express varying vaccination views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is initiating a major study on vaccines and autism, sources told Reuters. This move occurs amid a massive measles outbreak attributed to declining vaccination rates. Controversy surrounds the unclear involvement of anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

With over 200 measles cases and two deaths in Texas and New Mexico, experts stress that Kennedy's skepticism about the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) vaccine has contributed to vaccine hesitancy. Recent remarks by Kennedy and President Trump's picks for federal health roles highlight the ongoing debate on vaccine safety.

The proposed CDC study fuels public uncertainty about vaccines, despite the scientific consensus debunking links to autism. As concerns about increased autism diagnoses continue, the study and prominent figures' mixed messages generate widespread discussion on public health responses to vaccination challenges.

