Global Health Flashpoints: Depression Drug Halt, Vaccine Autism Study, and More

Johnson & Johnson announced the cessation of late-stage trials for a depression drug over insufficient effectiveness in treating major depressive disorder. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a study on autism and vaccines, despite existing research denying such links.

Furthermore, a reversal of U.S. funding cuts for malaria, HIV, and TB programs was seen as promising yet uncertain by aid groups. Legal challenges struck Bayer as they consider halting Roundup sales due to ongoing cancer litigation, following a $10 billion settlement for claims.

Health concerns also extend to an alarming increase in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico, sparking the need for immediate public health interventions to control the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)