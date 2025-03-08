Global Health Flashpoints: Depression Drug Halt, Vaccine Autism Study, and More
This summary highlights key global health developments, including J&J halting studies of a depression drug due to low effectiveness, China critiquing US policy, a reversal in US funding cuts for critical health programs, Bayer's legal issues with Roundup weedkiller, and measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.
Johnson & Johnson announced the cessation of late-stage trials for a depression drug over insufficient effectiveness in treating major depressive disorder. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a study on autism and vaccines, despite existing research denying such links.
Furthermore, a reversal of U.S. funding cuts for malaria, HIV, and TB programs was seen as promising yet uncertain by aid groups. Legal challenges struck Bayer as they consider halting Roundup sales due to ongoing cancer litigation, following a $10 billion settlement for claims.
Health concerns also extend to an alarming increase in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico, sparking the need for immediate public health interventions to control the outbreak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
