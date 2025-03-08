Left Menu

Global Health Flashpoints: Depression Drug Halt, Vaccine Autism Study, and More

This summary highlights key global health developments, including J&J halting studies of a depression drug due to low effectiveness, China critiquing US policy, a reversal in US funding cuts for critical health programs, Bayer's legal issues with Roundup weedkiller, and measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:28 IST
Global Health Flashpoints: Depression Drug Halt, Vaccine Autism Study, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson announced the cessation of late-stage trials for a depression drug over insufficient effectiveness in treating major depressive disorder. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a study on autism and vaccines, despite existing research denying such links.

Furthermore, a reversal of U.S. funding cuts for malaria, HIV, and TB programs was seen as promising yet uncertain by aid groups. Legal challenges struck Bayer as they consider halting Roundup sales due to ongoing cancer litigation, following a $10 billion settlement for claims.

Health concerns also extend to an alarming increase in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico, sparking the need for immediate public health interventions to control the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025