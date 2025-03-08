Left Menu

CDC Moves to Investigate Autism-Vaccine Link Amid Rising Concerns

The CDC plans a large study on potential autism-vaccine links amid declining vaccination rates and rising measles cases. Despite past research disproving such connections, concerns persist fueled by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Autism diagnoses have surged due to broader screening methods rather than vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:32 IST
CDC Moves to Investigate Autism-Vaccine Link Amid Rising Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans for a comprehensive study to probe any potential ties between vaccines and autism, amid the backdrop of a significant measles outbreak across the nation. Despite extensive evidence refuting such links, concerns are rife, largely due to mixed messages from influential figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The surge in measles cases, resulting in over 200 incidences and two fatalities in Texas and New Mexico, underscores the consequences of declining vaccination rates. This decline has been influenced by doubts surrounding the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine's safety, exacerbated by Kennedy's public statements questioning vaccines.

While Kennedy promotes vaccination as a personal choice, autism rates continue to rise due to more comprehensive screening methods. Meanwhile, fears of a vaccine-autism link persist, stemming from debunked studies. As Senate scrutiny falls on Dr. Dave Weldon's CDC nomination, the need for clear, evidence-based communication on vaccines becomes paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025