Left Menu

Undercounting Heat-Related Deaths in India: A Call for Better Tracking and Policy

India may be undercounting heat-related deaths due to insufficient data, says former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan. The government is enhancing surveillance amid intense heat. Improved tracking, preparedness, and policy are urgently needed as extreme conditions pose health risks and economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:57 IST
Undercounting Heat-Related Deaths in India: A Call for Better Tracking and Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is potentially underreporting heat-related fatalities due to inadequate data, according to Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist. The government is stepping up surveillance to mitigate the health impact of extreme heat conditions.

During TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit, Swaminathan emphasized the need for enhanced tracking, readiness, and policy measures as India prepares for another severe summer season.

Data from the India Meteorological Department indicates that India experienced 41,789 suspected heat stroke cases and 143 heat-related deaths during a record heatwave last summer. The health ministry has initiated surveillance for such deaths, though Swaminathan warns these numbers only scratch the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025