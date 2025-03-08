Undercounting Heat-Related Deaths in India: A Call for Better Tracking and Policy
India is potentially underreporting heat-related fatalities due to inadequate data, according to Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO chief scientist. The government is stepping up surveillance to mitigate the health impact of extreme heat conditions.
During TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit, Swaminathan emphasized the need for enhanced tracking, readiness, and policy measures as India prepares for another severe summer season.
Data from the India Meteorological Department indicates that India experienced 41,789 suspected heat stroke cases and 143 heat-related deaths during a record heatwave last summer. The health ministry has initiated surveillance for such deaths, though Swaminathan warns these numbers only scratch the surface.
