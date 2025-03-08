Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Health Struggles

Pope Francis is responding well to therapy for double pneumonia, showing slight improvement. While his condition is stable with no fever and good oxygen levels, doctors remain cautious about his prognosis. The Vatican reports that he continues to work and rest during his recovery.

Pope Francis is showing positive signs in his battle against double pneumonia, according to a Vatican statement on Saturday. Despite the slight improvement in his health, his doctors are maintaining a cautious approach to his prognosis.

The pontiff has remained stable, with no fever and oxygen levels within normal range, the statement highlighted, emphasizing that while he is not out of danger, his condition is under control.

On Saturday, Francis balanced his day with both work and rest, as the Vatican assured the faithful of his ongoing recovery process.

