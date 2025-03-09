Left Menu

Balancing Hard Work and Health: A Call for Sustainable Productivity

Soumya Swaminathan, ex-WHO chief scientist, emphasizes that listening to one's body for rest is crucial to prevent burnout. While short-term intense work is viable, long-term overwork is unsustainable. Quality of work holds more value than hours worked, with mental well-being playing a key role in productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:05 IST
Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has advised workers to heed their bodies' signals and rest when necessary to avoid burnout and diminished efficiency. She highlighted the feasibility of short-term intense work, as observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but cautioned against its sustainability over time. In an interview with PTI, Swaminathan emphasized that productivity is more reliant on the quality of work rather than the number of hours spent working.

Addressing the effects of long working hours on health, the former ICMR director general stated that individual responses vary, and it's crucial to recognize when to slow down. Swaminathan recounted the demanding schedules healthcare workers faced during the pandemic, often leading to burnout and career changes. She advocated for mental well-being and rest as essential components for sustained performance, noting that after a certain point, the quality of work might decline despite prolonged hours.

The discussion around work hours has been prompted by recent statements from industry leaders. Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan and Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy have advocated for extended workweeks, aiming for enhanced productivity. However, Union Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje confirmed the government has no plans to officially extend work limits. The debate continues on finding a balance between ambitious economic goals and maintaining workers' health and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

