AI-Driven X-ray Machines Revolutionize Tuberculosis Detection in Uttar Pradesh
AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are transforming TB detection in Uttar Pradesh, enabling the diagnosis of 6.8 lakh patients in a year. These devices are part of a national campaign and target high-risk groups, offering low-radiation screenings even in remote areas to curb TB spread effectively.
- Country:
- India
AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are proving to be revolutionary in the fight against tuberculosis in Uttar Pradesh, where they have facilitated the diagnosis and notification of 6.8 lakh patients in a single calendar year, setting a new record for the state, according to officials.
These portable AI devices are integral to the 100-Day Intensified Campaign to Eliminate TB across India, aiding in intensified screenings crucial for early detection. The initiative has already seen the screening of 3.5 crore individuals and the diagnosis of 1.7 lakh TB patients since its launch in December.
Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar emphasized the urgency of timely TB treatment to prevent the disease's spread, highlighting the potential for a single untreated patient to infect numerous others. Contact tracing and preventive treatment are deployed to curb the transmission chain among vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Transforming with Spiritual and Eco-tourism Development
Pioneering Progress: Uttar Pradesh's First Biopolymer Plant Combats Pollution
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Complex Shines with Modern Renovation
Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Gathering and Economic Force in Uttar Pradesh
Pope Francis Faces Health Crisis: Double Pneumonia Diagnosis Worsens