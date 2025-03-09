The state of Kansas is grappling with one of the largest tuberculosis (TB) outbreaks in US history, sounding an alarm for broader public health concerns. This resurgence follows a steady increase in TB cases across the US since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being more common in low-income areas, TB continues to afflict impoverished communities within wealthy nations. Social factors such as poverty, overcrowding, and poor living conditions contribute to its spread. In the UK, rising TB incidence threatens its low TB status, exacerbated by healthcare system challenges and migration from high TB burden regions.

Preventive strategies, including vaccination advancements and improved screening processes for migrant populations, remain under-resourced. The global effort to curb TB's impact must emphasize early diagnosis and treatment while addressing socio-economic determinants and dispelling misinformation about vaccines.

