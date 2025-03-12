Global Health Challenges and Strategic Responses
The latest in health news includes Nigeria's battle against a Lassa fever outbreak, WHO's adjustments following US funding cuts, global drug launches, and policy changes impacting health systems worldwide. From new drug developments to public health policies, these highlights reflect ongoing healthcare challenges and innovations.
Nigeria is grappling with a severe Lassa fever outbreak, reporting 535 cases and 98 deaths since January. Health officials are tracing contacts in Nigeria and the UK following a related death. Efforts are intensifying to control the outbreak, which has a case fatality rate of 18.3%.
Facing funding cuts due to the US's withdrawal, the World Health Organization is implementing cost-cutting measures to survive. A memo signed by Assistant Director-General Raul Thomas details a one-year limit on staff contracts and other cost priorities.
The race to respond to public health challenges continues with Eli Lilly's plans to launch weight-loss drugs in emerging markets, the US FDA revising food ingredient rules, and more strategic healthcare maneuvers reflecting global demand and regulation changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)