Global Health Challenges and Strategic Responses

Nigeria is grappling with a severe Lassa fever outbreak, reporting 535 cases and 98 deaths since January. Health officials are tracing contacts in Nigeria and the UK following a related death. Efforts are intensifying to control the outbreak, which has a case fatality rate of 18.3%.

Facing funding cuts due to the US's withdrawal, the World Health Organization is implementing cost-cutting measures to survive. A memo signed by Assistant Director-General Raul Thomas details a one-year limit on staff contracts and other cost priorities.

The race to respond to public health challenges continues with Eli Lilly's plans to launch weight-loss drugs in emerging markets, the US FDA revising food ingredient rules, and more strategic healthcare maneuvers reflecting global demand and regulation changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)