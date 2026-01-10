Trump Walks Tightrope on Iran Protests

In the face of mass demonstrations sweeping Iran, President Donald Trump is maintaining a cautious approach, balancing warnings to Iranian leaders with a pragmatic wait-and-see strategy.

Trump has issued stern warnings of repercussions for violence against protesters but hesitated to fully back opposition figures, such as exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.

Despite human rights allegations against Iran, U.S. intelligence suggests the protests might not substantially challenge the regime, leading Trump to monitor developments before deciding on further actions.