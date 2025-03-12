Left Menu

Glenmark Launches Glempa: A New Frontier in Diabetes Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has introduced Glempa, a medication designed for glycemic control and weight-loss in type 2 diabetes patients. The drug, an SGLT2 inhibitor, aims to improve cardiovascular outcomes and has shown multiple health benefits in studies. Glenmark emphasizes affordability and comprehensive diabetes management with this launch.

Updated: 12-03-2025 12:04 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the release of a new medication targeting glycemic control and weight-loss in diabetes patients. On Wednesday, the Mumbai-based drug company launched Empagliflozin, a widely acknowledged SGLT2 inhibitor, under the brand name Glempa, alongside fixed-dose combinations Glempa-L and Glempa-M.

Glempa and its variants are created for enhancing glycemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus while reducing cardiovascular outcomes for those with elevated cardiovascular risks. Extensive research backs Empagliflozin, illustrating its effectiveness in bettering glycemic control, supporting weight-loss, and diminishing cardiovascular and renal risks.

The launch underlines Glenmark's commitment to offering affordable, comprehensive solutions enabling healthcare professionals and patients to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus with coexisting cardiovascular complications more adeptly, says Alok Malik, the President and Head of India Formulations Business. Meanwhile, Glenmark's stocks registered a 1.55% decrease, trading at Rs 1,378.70 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

