Glenmark Launches Glempa: A New Frontier in Diabetes Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the release of a new medication targeting glycemic control and weight-loss in diabetes patients. On Wednesday, the Mumbai-based drug company launched Empagliflozin, a widely acknowledged SGLT2 inhibitor, under the brand name Glempa, alongside fixed-dose combinations Glempa-L and Glempa-M.

Glempa and its variants are created for enhancing glycemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus while reducing cardiovascular outcomes for those with elevated cardiovascular risks. Extensive research backs Empagliflozin, illustrating its effectiveness in bettering glycemic control, supporting weight-loss, and diminishing cardiovascular and renal risks.

The launch underlines Glenmark's commitment to offering affordable, comprehensive solutions enabling healthcare professionals and patients to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus with coexisting cardiovascular complications more adeptly, says Alok Malik, the President and Head of India Formulations Business. Meanwhile, Glenmark's stocks registered a 1.55% decrease, trading at Rs 1,378.70 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)