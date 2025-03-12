AKGsOVIHAMS, a trailblazing healthcare institution, has made notable advancements in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating neurodegenerative disease. Utilizing a mix of conventional and alternative medical systems, AKGsOVIHAMS has set new standards in integrative medicine over its 25-year history.

The institution's innovative approach, which includes the establishment of homeopathic dispensaries within allopathic hospitals, has earned it recognition in the Limca Book of Records. This unique methodology has consistently produced positive outcomes for patients with complex medical conditions.

A shining example of their success is the case of Mr. G.K., an 18-year-old who demonstrated significant recovery from Motor neurone disease (MND) with AKGsOVIHAMS's treatment plan. Despite setbacks, particularly after his COVID-19 vaccination, G.K. regained independence and now leads an active lifestyle, embodying the potential of Dr. A.K. Gupta's integrative approach to healing.

(With inputs from agencies.)