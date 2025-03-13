Delhi Gears Up for Health Revolution with AB-PMJAY

The Delhi government is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority concerning the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), officials disclosed on Thursday.

Although the exact date for formalizing the MoU has yet to be confirmed, the agreement will mark Delhi as the 35th state or union territory to implement this extensive health insurance scheme. Consequently, West Bengal will remain the sole state not participating in the program.

The scheme aims to provide a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations, targeting approximately 55 crore beneficiaries who represent the economically vulnerable 40 percent of India's population. With the recent expansion, the program now offers up to Rs 5 lakh in yearly treatment benefits to all senior citizens above 70, regardless of socio-economic background.

