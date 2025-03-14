Dr. Oz Accused of Underpaying Medicare Taxes Amid Congressional Vetting

Dr. Mehmet Oz is under scrutiny as Senate Democrats allege he underpaid his Medicare taxes by over $400,000. The celebrity physician, nominated by President Trump to manage Medicare and Medicaid, is set to face the Senate Finance Committee on Friday, where his nomination will be assessed.

Democratic staffers claim Oz may owe $403,739 in Medicare taxes, a figure rooted in the self-employment requirements. Oz's camp argues compliance, citing a Government Ethics review that supports their stance. Republican members of the committee, led by Mike Crapo, affirm the nominee has addressed any financial ethics concerns.

Despite Republican support, Democrats gear up to question Oz's potential conflicts of interest in the hearing. The debate over Oz's nomination intensifies, especially following the withdrawal of another Trump nominee, Dave Weldon, signaling ongoing deliberations among Senate lawmakers.

