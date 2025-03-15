Left Menu

Current Health Updates: Key Developments in the Medical World

Summarizing current health news, Dr. Oz, Trump's Medicare nominee, will not oppose Medicaid cuts, FDA gives flu vaccine recommendations, U.S. FDA's chief counsel resigns, Bayer wins injunction in Brazil soy dispute, and the UK faces rising disability costs. Additionally, measles cases surge in Texas and New Mexico.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a renowned TV personality and the recent nominee by former President Trump for Medicare leadership, stirred controversy by refusing to oppose potential Medicaid cuts, a move impacting economically disadvantaged Americans. Oz's Senate Finance Committee appearance raises questions about his plans if confirmed.

In regulatory updates, the U.S. FDA independently announced influenza vaccine recommendations for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, bypassing the traditional advisory vote, signaling confidence in their decision. Meanwhile, FDA's chief counsel, Hilary Perkins, resigned shortly after appointment, citing conflicts with past obligations.

Internationally, Bayer secured an injunction in Brazil, preventing a ruling favoring soybean farmers over expired patent royalties from taking effect, while the European business lobby cautioned China against compromising drug safety for low costs. Moreover, measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico hit new records, emphasizing the need for urgent healthcare measures.

