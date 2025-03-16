Left Menu

Unlocking Cancer's Kryptonite: The Power of Poison Exons

Scientists reveal how cancer cells manipulate RNA splicing, increasing tumor growth. A new study introduces antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) as a potential therapy to restore natural defenses by increasing poison exon inclusion, offering hope for aggressive cancers currently hard to treat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:58 IST
Alternative RNA splicing functions much like a film editor, crafting diverse narratives from identical raw material. Cells, through splicing, generate varied proteins from a single gene, catering to specific needs. Yet, cancer disrupts this tightly orchestrated process, enhancing tumor survival and growth.

A groundbreaking study conducted by scientists at The Jackson Laboratory and UConn Health unveils how cancer commandeers RNA splicing and rearranging. They introduce a therapeutic strategy potentially capable of shrinking aggressive tumors. This innovative research is spearheaded by Olga Anczukow of JAX, centering on genetic elements termed poison exons, nature's inherent 'off switch.' Their inclusion in RNA prompts early destruction, thwarting harmful protein creation. In normal cells, they regulate protein levels, maintaining genetic equilibrium. In cancer, however, this fails.

Anczukow's team discovered cancer cells suppress poison exon activity in the TRA2b gene, correlating low poison exon levels with poor patient outcomes. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), synthetic RNA segments, emerge as a solution, boosting poison exon inclusion. This innovation tricks cancer cells into inhibiting growth signals, presenting ASOs as precise therapy candidates for challenging cancers.

