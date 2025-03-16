Mizoram's Health Overhaul: Universal Coverage Under New Scheme

The Mizoram government is set to roll out the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), providing health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for families across various economic strata.

According to Health Minister Lalrinpuii, the scheme, which will soon be launched officially, will include coverage for government employees and align with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The MUHCS will facilitate cashless treatment at state-run and select private and church-run hospitals. Registration, both offline and online, is currently underway, with flexible plans for beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)