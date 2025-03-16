Left Menu

Mizoram's Health Overhaul: Universal Coverage Under New Scheme

The Mizoram government plans to introduce the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme, providing Rs 5 lakh health coverage per year. It targets all families, regardless of economic background. Aligning with Ayushman Bharat, the scheme will offer cashless treatment at designated hospitals. The official launch will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:02 IST
Mizoram's Health Overhaul: Universal Coverage Under New Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is set to roll out the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), providing health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for families across various economic strata.

According to Health Minister Lalrinpuii, the scheme, which will soon be launched officially, will include coverage for government employees and align with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The MUHCS will facilitate cashless treatment at state-run and select private and church-run hospitals. Registration, both offline and online, is currently underway, with flexible plans for beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025