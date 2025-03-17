Left Menu

Kerala's Pioneering Leap in Cancer Care: State's First Robotic Surgery Unit Launched

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the launch of advanced cancer treatment facilities, including a robotic surgery unit, at RCC Thiruvananthapuram and MCC Thalassery. Part of the Nava Kerala Action Plan-2 Aardram Mission, the initiative includes a Cancer Grid network and schemes for affordable cancer drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:46 IST
Kerala's Pioneering Leap in Cancer Care: State's First Robotic Surgery Unit Launched
cancer treatment facilities
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has unveiled groundbreaking cancer treatment facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Thalassery, as Health Minister Veena George announced the introduction of a state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit. This milestone, a first in the public sector, marks a significant advancement for cancer care in the region.

In response to a query in the Assembly, George highlighted the extensive objectives of the Nava Kerala Action Plan-2 Aardram Mission, focusing on cancer control and prevention. The Cancer Grid is a comprehensive network involving hospitals and health centres state-wide to coordinate efficient cancer treatment and diagnostics.

The 'Karunya Sparsham – Zero Profit Anti-Cancer Drugs' scheme has successfully provided medicines at company prices, and the public campaign 'Arogyam Anandam- Akattam Arbudham' has achieved significant outreach. With substantial investments in technology and infrastructure, Kerala is poised to lead in cancer diagnostics and treatment, redefining healthcare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025