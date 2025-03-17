Kerala's Pioneering Leap in Cancer Care: State's First Robotic Surgery Unit Launched

The Kerala government has unveiled groundbreaking cancer treatment facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Thalassery, as Health Minister Veena George announced the introduction of a state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit. This milestone, a first in the public sector, marks a significant advancement for cancer care in the region.

In response to a query in the Assembly, George highlighted the extensive objectives of the Nava Kerala Action Plan-2 Aardram Mission, focusing on cancer control and prevention. The Cancer Grid is a comprehensive network involving hospitals and health centres state-wide to coordinate efficient cancer treatment and diagnostics.

The 'Karunya Sparsham – Zero Profit Anti-Cancer Drugs' scheme has successfully provided medicines at company prices, and the public campaign 'Arogyam Anandam- Akattam Arbudham' has achieved significant outreach. With substantial investments in technology and infrastructure, Kerala is poised to lead in cancer diagnostics and treatment, redefining healthcare standards.

