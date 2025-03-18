Left Menu

Cipla's Strategic Leap into Ophthalmology: A New Licensing Milestone

Cipla has secured exclusive rights to commercialize a novel ophthalmic suspension developed by Formosa Pharmaceuticals. The drug targets post-surgery ocular inflammation. This deal marks Cipla's first multi-regional licensing venture in ophthalmology, expanding its reach to eleven countries, including India and South Africa.

Cipla has taken a strategic leap forward by securing an exclusive licensing agreement with Taiwan's Formosa Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension. This move enables the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant to market the innovative treatment targeting post-operative inflammation and pain relief following ocular surgery.

The agreement grants Cipla exclusive marketing rights in eleven nations, including India, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, a novel and patent-protected product, is approved by the USFDA and offers a simple twice-daily dosing regimen for 14 days without tapering. This distinguishes it as a groundbreaking development in the ophthalmic sector, delivering rapid and sustained relief.

Cipla's Global COO, Achin Gupta, celebrated this partnership as a significant milestone, marking the company's first multi-regional licensing agreement in ophthalmology. Meanwhile, Erick Co, President of Formosa Pharmaceuticals, expressed keen anticipation for the collaborative effort to bring novel therapies to patients undergoing ocular surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

