India Achieves Milestone in Maternal Health with Drastic MMR Reduction

In a significant public health milestone, India has successfully met the National Health Policy 2017's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) target, reducing the ratio to 97 per lakh live births by 2020, announced Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The country has seen a remarkable decline of 33 points since 2014-16, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 by 2030. This decline surpasses the global reduction average, reflecting a significant achievement in maternal healthcare.

Through initiatives like Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan and the midwifery training program, India continues to enhance healthcare services, offering respectful and comprehensive care to mothers and newborns, prioritizing zero service denial.

