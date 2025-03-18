Left Menu

India Achieves Milestone in Maternal Health with Drastic MMR Reduction

India successfully achieved the National Health Policy 2017 target by reducing its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to 97 per lakh live births. Efforts like the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan initiative have significantly boosted maternal healthcare, aligning with India’s goal of achieving an MMR of 70 by 2030.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:21 IST
  • India

In a significant public health milestone, India has successfully met the National Health Policy 2017's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) target, reducing the ratio to 97 per lakh live births by 2020, announced Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The country has seen a remarkable decline of 33 points since 2014-16, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 by 2030. This decline surpasses the global reduction average, reflecting a significant achievement in maternal healthcare.

Through initiatives like Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan and the midwifery training program, India continues to enhance healthcare services, offering respectful and comprehensive care to mothers and newborns, prioritizing zero service denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

