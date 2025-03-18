India Innovation Summit 2025: Pioneering Breakthroughs in TB Eradication

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, inaugurated the India Innovation Summit – Pioneering Solutions to End TB at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre today. The summit, organized collaboratively by the Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR) and the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), underscores India's unwavering commitment to achieving TB elimination by 2025.

The summit aims to catalyze the development and implementation of innovative technologies, strategies, and community engagement models to accelerate the fight against tuberculosis (TB). It brings together researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to foster knowledge exchange and chart a decisive course towards India’s ambitious TB elimination target.

India’s Milestones in TB Eradication

In her keynote address, Smt. Anupriya Patel highlighted India’s significant strides in TB control and the transformative impact of innovation in the country’s public health sector. She acknowledged the robust policies and strategic vision laid out under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which have led to remarkable progress in the TB elimination mission.

“The National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) has made substantial headway in reducing the TB burden. The number of missing TB cases has drastically declined from 15 lakh in 2015 to just 2.5 lakh in 2023. Additionally, TB notifications reached an all-time high with 25.5 lakh cases reported in 2023 and 26.07 lakh cases in 2024,” she stated.

Citing the WHO Global TB Report 2024, Smt. Patel highlighted a 17.7% reduction in TB incidence rate from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh population in 2023, while TB mortality fell by 21.4% within the same period. Furthermore, TB treatment coverage in India surged from 53% in 2015 to 85% in 2023, marking a substantial improvement in healthcare accessibility.

New Innovations & Interventions in TB Treatment

The summit spotlighted cutting-edge innovations in TB diagnostics and treatment that are reshaping India’s approach to eliminating the disease. The introduction of a shorter, safer Bedaquiline-based regimen for drug-resistant TB has significantly improved treatment success rates, increasing from 68% in 2020 to 75% in 2022. The mBPaL regimen (Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid 300mg) was also introduced for multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), demonstrating an 80% higher efficacy and reducing treatment duration to just six months.

Additionally, the government has expanded the Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative, which enhances nutritional and financial support for TB patients. Effective November 1, 2024, financial assistance under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) has been doubled from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month per patient. The initiative also provides food baskets to TB patients and their household contacts, ensuring holistic community support.

The TB Mukt Bharat – 100 Days Intensified Campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, was another key focus of discussion. This campaign, spanning 455 high-priority districts, has mobilized community resources to detect and treat TB cases in vulnerable populations. The report on its impact will be unveiled on World TB Day, March 24, 2025.

AI and Digital Health: A Game-Changer in TB Detection

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health in TB detection and treatment was a central theme of the summit. Smt. Patel announced that ICMR has validated three indigenous handheld X-ray devices that facilitate screening in remote and underserved areas. These devices are lightweight, portable, and emit low radiation, making them ideal for mass screening programs.

ICMR has also collaborated with the Institute of Plasma Research, Ahmedabad, to develop DeepCXR, an AI-powered tool for chest X-ray analysis. AI-based technologies such as DeepCXR are expected to revolutionize TB diagnosis by enabling rapid and accurate detection, especially in areas with limited radiological expertise.

Another groundbreaking innovation discussed was the CyTb skin test, developed by Serum Institute of India Ltd., which offers a cost-effective alternative to the expensive Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) for detecting latent TB infection. The CyTb test outperforms conventional tuberculin skin tests, making it a promising tool for large-scale TB screening in resource-limited settings.

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

Smt. Patel further elaborated on recent advancements in molecular TB diagnostics. PathoDetectTM, an indigenous molecular diagnostic NAAT test, can simultaneously detect TB bacteria and drug resistance to Rifampicin (RIF) and Isoniazid (INH) in a single step. The test, validated by ICMR, has been deployed alongside the TruNat test in the 100-day TB campaign, enhancing molecular diagnostic capabilities.

Moreover, the Quantiplus MTB FAST Detection Kit, developed by Huwel Lifesciences, is the world’s first indigenous open-system RT-PCR kit for TB detection. With a sensitivity of 86% and specificity of 96%, this innovation leverages India’s extensive RT-PCR infrastructure established during the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster TB testing capacity.

Expanding Health Technology Assessments

The Health Technology Assessment India (HTAIn) initiative under the Department of Health Research (DHR) has evaluated various TB health technologies, including:

Truenat for rapid TB diagnosis

BPAL/BPALM regimen for MDR-TB treatment

Techo Plus, a digital platform for TB service management

AI-based chest X-ray interpretation

TMEAD, an adherence monitoring device for TB treatment compliance

These assessments are crucial in optimizing resource allocation and scaling up evidence-based interventions for TB elimination.

Global Partnerships & Future Roadmap

The summit also featured discussions on international collaborations for TB control. Eminent global health leaders, including Dr. Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health at the Gates Foundation, and Prof. Guy Marks from The Union, participated in the deliberations. The event saw the presence of over 1,200 participants from academia, industry, healthcare, and research sectors.

Dr. V. K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, emphasized India’s leadership in tackling TB and announced that the country aims to eliminate five major infectious diseases—Leprosy, Lymphatic Filariasis, Measles, Rubella, and Kala-azar—within the next five years.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR & Director General ICMR, reiterated the importance of homegrown innovations in TB elimination, stating, “Scientific advancements have been at the forefront of our fight against TB. This summit serves as a crucial platform to integrate these solutions into national TB programs.”

Conclusion: A Renewed Commitment to TB-Free India

The India Innovation Summit – Pioneering Solutions to End TB serves as a testament to India’s relentless pursuit of a TB-free future. With over 200 groundbreaking innovations showcased, 30 scientific sessions, and extensive discussions on policy integration, the summit reinforces the government’s steadfast commitment to leveraging technology, community participation, and research-driven solutions for TB eradication.

As India advances towards its ambitious 2025 TB elimination target, these innovations are set to revolutionize the nation’s public health landscape and contribute significantly to global TB control efforts. The collaborative spirit of this summit signifies a pivotal step in achieving a TB-free Bharat.