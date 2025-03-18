Harnessing Magnetism for Cardiovascular Health: IIT-Bombay's Innovative Discovery

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have unveiled the potential of magnetic fields to manipulate blood flow, offering new avenues in cardiovascular disease treatment.

The study demonstrated that magnetic forces can stabilize blood pressure fluctuations by lowering wall shear stress, a critical component affecting vascular health. This discovery lays the groundwork for advanced cardiovascular therapies and potentially revolutionary drug delivery systems.

Despite the promising findings, Prof. Abhijeet Kumar cautions that significant hurdles remain, including the complex interactions of magnetic fields with biological tissues. The pathway to practical treatments involves further extensive research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, likely extending the timeline for widespread implementation.

