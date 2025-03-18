Left Menu

Harnessing Magnetism for Cardiovascular Health: IIT-Bombay's Innovative Discovery

Researchers at IIT Bombay discovered that magnetic fields can manipulate blood flow, potentially treating cardiovascular diseases. Their study shows that magnetic forces stabilize blood pressure, improving vascular health. Though promising, practical applications face challenges such as magnetic field interactions with biological tissues, requiring further research and trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have unveiled the potential of magnetic fields to manipulate blood flow, offering new avenues in cardiovascular disease treatment.

The study demonstrated that magnetic forces can stabilize blood pressure fluctuations by lowering wall shear stress, a critical component affecting vascular health. This discovery lays the groundwork for advanced cardiovascular therapies and potentially revolutionary drug delivery systems.

Despite the promising findings, Prof. Abhijeet Kumar cautions that significant hurdles remain, including the complex interactions of magnetic fields with biological tissues. The pathway to practical treatments involves further extensive research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, likely extending the timeline for widespread implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

