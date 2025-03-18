Controversy Erupts Over Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy and Management
Opposition parties highlight multiple issues in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming flaws in beneficiary identification and alleged scams. Discussions in the Rajya Sabha cite misuse and lack of released funds for state health initiatives. Central government faces criticism ahead of the Bengal elections.
Opposition parties have raised concerns over the alleged inefficiencies and mismanagement within the Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme. During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, it was argued that the scheme, meant to provide health coverage to economically vulnerable sections, suffers from a 'design fault' and has a flawed beneficiary identification process.
Sandeep Kumar Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party claimed rampant fraud in the beneficiary list and criticized the hospital-centred design of the health insurance coverage. Sulata Deo of the Biju Janata Dal alleged malpractice within a hospital linked to the scheme, prompting demands for evidence.
Moreover, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the Trinamool Congress reported that no central funds have been released for the National Health Mission in West Bengal since August 2023, forecasting a strong voter backlash in the 2026 state elections.
