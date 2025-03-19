Left Menu

Kerala's Youth at a Crossroads: Addressing Mental Health Amid Rising Challenges

Kerala faces a rise in youth violence and suicides. The State Youth Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, disclosed measures to bolster mental health support, studies on the 18-40 age group's mental health, and anti-drug campaigns. The challenges include unemployment, drugs, and violent media representations impacting youth well-being.

Updated: 19-03-2025 10:52 IST
An alarming increase in violence and suicides among Kerala's youth has prompted decisive action from the state government. Addressing the Assembly, State Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian outlined various strategies to tackle the pressing mental health crisis gripping the younger population.

Cherian highlighted conducted studies examining the mental health of individuals aged 18-40, spanning various environments, including workplaces. These findings were submitted to the government, revealing drugs as a significant factor undermining youth well-being. In response, an assertive 'No to Drugs' campaign has been launched.

Further concerns were raised by UDF MLAs about employment challenges and the negative influence of violent and drug-themed movies. Despite governmental constraints on film content, dialogues with industry representatives have urged a shift away from glamorizing such themes. Plans are underway to involve clinical psychologists to support affected youth.

