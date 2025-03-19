Left Menu

ASHA Workers' Indefinite Hunger Strike: A Battle for Fair Compensation

ASHA workers in the state have been protesting for 38 days demanding post-retirement benefits and an honorarium hike. After unsuccessful talks with the government, they're starting an indefinite hunger strike. The state minister claimed the government is willing to do what it can within democratic means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:17 IST
ASHA Workers' Indefinite Hunger Strike: A Battle for Fair Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ASHA workers' protest continues as their demands for better post-retirement benefits and an increased honorarium remain unmet by the state government. After 38 days of protest, the workers have decided to escalate their actions by initiating an indefinite hunger strike starting March 20.

The ASHA workers engaged in discussions with state Health Mission authorities and Health Minister Veena George, but both meetings ended without resolution. One leader, Mini, criticized the talks as being focused on cessation of protests rather than addressing demands.

Health Minister George expressed empathy towards the workers' plight and assured them of potential action, including discussions with the union health minister. Meanwhile, the central and state governments remain at odds over funding and past obligations for ASHA workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025