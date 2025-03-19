ASHA Workers' Indefinite Hunger Strike: A Battle for Fair Compensation
ASHA workers in the state have been protesting for 38 days demanding post-retirement benefits and an honorarium hike. After unsuccessful talks with the government, they're starting an indefinite hunger strike. The state minister claimed the government is willing to do what it can within democratic means.
- Country:
- India
The ASHA workers' protest continues as their demands for better post-retirement benefits and an increased honorarium remain unmet by the state government. After 38 days of protest, the workers have decided to escalate their actions by initiating an indefinite hunger strike starting March 20.
The ASHA workers engaged in discussions with state Health Mission authorities and Health Minister Veena George, but both meetings ended without resolution. One leader, Mini, criticized the talks as being focused on cessation of protests rather than addressing demands.
Health Minister George expressed empathy towards the workers' plight and assured them of potential action, including discussions with the union health minister. Meanwhile, the central and state governments remain at odds over funding and past obligations for ASHA workers.
