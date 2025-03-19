ASHA Workers' Indefinite Hunger Strike: A Battle for Fair Compensation

The ASHA workers' protest continues as their demands for better post-retirement benefits and an increased honorarium remain unmet by the state government. After 38 days of protest, the workers have decided to escalate their actions by initiating an indefinite hunger strike starting March 20.

The ASHA workers engaged in discussions with state Health Mission authorities and Health Minister Veena George, but both meetings ended without resolution. One leader, Mini, criticized the talks as being focused on cessation of protests rather than addressing demands.

Health Minister George expressed empathy towards the workers' plight and assured them of potential action, including discussions with the union health minister. Meanwhile, the central and state governments remain at odds over funding and past obligations for ASHA workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)