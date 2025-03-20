Unveiling the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025

In New Delhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, has launched the 2025 edition of the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar, an initiative by maternal health advocate Dr. Mahima Bakshi. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about maternal mental health and highlight the journey of motherhood across India.

Since 2021, Dr. Mahima Bakshi has been the driving force behind the Birthing Naturally Queen movement, focusing on improving emotional support for expectant mothers. This year's calendar is the fifth edition and showcases pregnant women from cities like Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and others, serving as ambassadors for maternal health awareness.

The Union Minister's presence at the event highlights the crucial need for initiatives enhancing maternal well-being. Dr. Mahima, a renowned figure in maternal and child health, has also authored books and hosts a podcast to further the cause of women's health. The calendar aims to initiate conversations and build support systems crucial for mothers' holistic health in India.

