Left Menu

Unveiling the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025

Union Minister Annapurna Devi launched the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025, created by Dr. Mahima Bakshi, to promote maternal mental health awareness. The calendar features pregnant women from various cities as ambassadors, aiming to enhance emotional support for mothers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:10 IST
Unveiling the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, has launched the 2025 edition of the Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar, an initiative by maternal health advocate Dr. Mahima Bakshi. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about maternal mental health and highlight the journey of motherhood across India.

Since 2021, Dr. Mahima Bakshi has been the driving force behind the Birthing Naturally Queen movement, focusing on improving emotional support for expectant mothers. This year's calendar is the fifth edition and showcases pregnant women from cities like Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and others, serving as ambassadors for maternal health awareness.

The Union Minister's presence at the event highlights the crucial need for initiatives enhancing maternal well-being. Dr. Mahima, a renowned figure in maternal and child health, has also authored books and hosts a podcast to further the cause of women's health. The calendar aims to initiate conversations and build support systems crucial for mothers' holistic health in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025