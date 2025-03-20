Left Menu

Vrindavan Man Attempts Self-Surgery Inspired by YouTube

A man from Vrindavan performed self-surgery to address his appendicitis after learning the procedure from YouTube videos. The attempt led to complications, requiring medical intervention. Dr. Shashi Ranjan of Vrindavan District Hospital reported the use of homemade surgical tools. The patient, Raja Babu, is now receiving care at SN Medical College.

A Vrindavan resident, driven by persistent appendicitis pain and inspired by YouTube tutorials, took a drastic step by attempting a self-surgery.

The 32-year-old man, Raja Babu, used a surgical blade, needle, and stitch cord purchased from the market to execute the procedure, resulting in complications.

Rushed to the hospital by his nephew, Babu is now under professional medical care at SN Medical College, and his condition is being closely monitored.

