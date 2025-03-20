Vrindavan Man Attempts Self-Surgery Inspired by YouTube

A Vrindavan resident, driven by persistent appendicitis pain and inspired by YouTube tutorials, took a drastic step by attempting a self-surgery.

The 32-year-old man, Raja Babu, used a surgical blade, needle, and stitch cord purchased from the market to execute the procedure, resulting in complications.

Rushed to the hospital by his nephew, Babu is now under professional medical care at SN Medical College, and his condition is being closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)