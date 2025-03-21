Revolutionizing TB Detection in Meghalaya: A Tech-Driven Triumph

Meghalaya has taken a bold step in tuberculosis (TB) management by utilizing emerging technology to vastly improve screening and diagnosis efficiency across the state, including its remote communities.

Amid challenging terrains, 16 mobile AI-powered X-ray units serve vulnerable populations, part of the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative ensures timely healthcare access, with abnormal screenings swiftly flagged for radiologist analysis.

Critically, the dramatic increase in NAAT machines—from 29 to 80—has facilitated greater early detection, with 85% of TB patients benefiting from prompt testing. This data-driven effort has increased testing rates from 845 per lakh in 2015 to 1,911 per lakh by 2024, highlighting Meghalaya's effective TB control strategy.

