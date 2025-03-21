Left Menu

Revolutionizing TB Detection in Meghalaya: A Tech-Driven Triumph

Meghalaya enhances its TB screening using cutting-edge technology. By deploying portable AI-enabled X-ray machines and increasing NAAT machines, remote regions now receive timely diagnostics. Early detection rates have significantly surged, proving the state's effective strategy in combating TB and setting an example for other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya has taken a bold step in tuberculosis (TB) management by utilizing emerging technology to vastly improve screening and diagnosis efficiency across the state, including its remote communities.

Amid challenging terrains, 16 mobile AI-powered X-ray units serve vulnerable populations, part of the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative ensures timely healthcare access, with abnormal screenings swiftly flagged for radiologist analysis.

Critically, the dramatic increase in NAAT machines—from 29 to 80—has facilitated greater early detection, with 85% of TB patients benefiting from prompt testing. This data-driven effort has increased testing rates from 845 per lakh in 2015 to 1,911 per lakh by 2024, highlighting Meghalaya's effective TB control strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

