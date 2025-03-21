Revolutionizing TB Detection in Meghalaya: A Tech-Driven Triumph
Meghalaya enhances its TB screening using cutting-edge technology. By deploying portable AI-enabled X-ray machines and increasing NAAT machines, remote regions now receive timely diagnostics. Early detection rates have significantly surged, proving the state's effective strategy in combating TB and setting an example for other regions.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya has taken a bold step in tuberculosis (TB) management by utilizing emerging technology to vastly improve screening and diagnosis efficiency across the state, including its remote communities.
Amid challenging terrains, 16 mobile AI-powered X-ray units serve vulnerable populations, part of the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative ensures timely healthcare access, with abnormal screenings swiftly flagged for radiologist analysis.
Critically, the dramatic increase in NAAT machines—from 29 to 80—has facilitated greater early detection, with 85% of TB patients benefiting from prompt testing. This data-driven effort has increased testing rates from 845 per lakh in 2015 to 1,911 per lakh by 2024, highlighting Meghalaya's effective TB control strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Declining Rates of Tuberculosis and Silicosis Among Gold Miners: Study Highlights Occupational Health Trends
Breaking the Stigma: ASHA Workers Lead the Charge Against Tuberculosis
AI-Driven X-ray Machines Revolutionize Tuberculosis Detection in Uttar Pradesh
Delhi's Unified Front Against Tuberculosis
Innovative Strides in India's Fight Against Tuberculosis