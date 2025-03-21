Left Menu

Breakthrough Antibiotic Mandimycin Disrupts Drug-Resistant Fungi

Mandimycin, an experimental antibiotic developed by Chinese researchers, shows promise against drug-resistant fungi by targeting their lipid membranes. This approach circumvents traditional resistance mechanisms. In studies, mandimycin proved effective against multiple resistant fungi strains and offers hope in treating fungi listed by the WHO as of high public health importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:30 IST
Breakthrough Antibiotic Mandimycin Disrupts Drug-Resistant Fungi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An innovative experimental antibiotic named mandimycin has shown potential in combating drug-resistant fungi, according to a study by Chinese researchers published in Nature. Unlike conventional antibiotics, mandimycin disrupts the lipid membrane of fungi, targeting resistance mechanisms in novel ways.

The drug, which belongs to the glycosylated polyene macrolides class, has shown effectiveness against various fungal species including Candida, Cryptococcus neoformans, and Aspergillus fumigatus, as reported by scientists from China Pharmaceutical University. The World Health Organization lists these infections as having significant public health concerns.

Testing on mice revealed mandimycin's effectiveness against Candida auris, a strain resistant to all major antifungal treatments, highlighting its potential in addressing the critical need for new antifungal therapies globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025