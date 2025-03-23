Red Wine's Health Halo Debunked: New Study Challenges Cancer Prevention Claims

A groundbreaking meta-analysis published in Nutrients is challenging the long-held belief that red wine is a healthier alcoholic option. Researchers examined data from 42 studies and found no considerable difference in cancer risk between red and white wine.

Lead author Dr. Eunyoung Cho from Brown University stated that red wine's reputed health benefits due to antioxidants like resveratrol are not supported by their findings. Interestingly, some studies suggested a higher cancer risk associated with white wine, particularly in women, and a 22 percent increased risk of skin cancer, possibly influenced by lifestyle factors like sun exposure.

Further scrutiny of more reliable cohort studies revealed a more substantial link between white wine and cancer risk, though no significant increase was observed for red wine. Dr. Brian Black, a family medicine physician, emphasized alcohol consumption as inherently risky, reinforcing the message from the Cancer Prevention Alliance that limiting alcohol intake is a straightforward way to reduce cancer risk.

