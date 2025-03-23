Pakistan Confirms Second Case of Mpox in 2023 Amid Health Vigilance

Pakistan has confirmed its second mpox case this year, with a 29-year-old man from Karachi testing positive for the viral infection, according to local media.

The patient is being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. His wife, who recently visited Saudi Arabia, had similar lesions that healed.

In response, authorities are conducting contact tracing and enhancing screening at airports. This incident marks the first mpox case in Sindh, adding to previous cases reported among travelers from the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)