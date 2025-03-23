Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets to Restful Nights: Sleep Hygiene and Solutions

Dr. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza from Penn State College of Medicine shares insights into chronic insomnia affecting 10% of Americans, linking poor sleep to health issues like heart disease. He discusses sleep needs across ages, effective sleep strategies, and non-medication treatments, emphasizing the importance of understanding sleep patterns, especially in adolescents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Collegetownship | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:32 IST
Unlocking the Secrets to Restful Nights: Sleep Hygiene and Solutions
insomnia

Over 10% of Americans suffer from chronic insomnia, with many others experiencing poor sleep quality, according to ongoing research led by Dr. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza of Penn State College of Medicine. His studies reveal serious health implications tied to insufficient sleep, including potential risk factors for heart disease.

Dr. Fernandez-Mendoza, a specialist in psychiatry, behavioral health, and public health sciences, outlines varied sleep requirements across different age groups. He stresses that adults typically benefit from seven to eight hours of sleep, while adolescents need more, around nine hours, to accommodate their developing brains.

For those with persistent sleep issues, Fernandez-Mendoza recommends evidence-based behavioral changes. These include maintaining consistent wake-up times and keeping beds reserved for sleep only. His findings also advocate for later school start times for adolescents and emphasize non-drug therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy and light therapy for effective sleep treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025