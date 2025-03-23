Unlocking the Secrets to Restful Nights: Sleep Hygiene and Solutions

Over 10% of Americans suffer from chronic insomnia, with many others experiencing poor sleep quality, according to ongoing research led by Dr. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza of Penn State College of Medicine. His studies reveal serious health implications tied to insufficient sleep, including potential risk factors for heart disease.

Dr. Fernandez-Mendoza, a specialist in psychiatry, behavioral health, and public health sciences, outlines varied sleep requirements across different age groups. He stresses that adults typically benefit from seven to eight hours of sleep, while adolescents need more, around nine hours, to accommodate their developing brains.

For those with persistent sleep issues, Fernandez-Mendoza recommends evidence-based behavioral changes. These include maintaining consistent wake-up times and keeping beds reserved for sleep only. His findings also advocate for later school start times for adolescents and emphasize non-drug therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy and light therapy for effective sleep treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)